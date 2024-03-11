Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Pasofino Gold Limited (TSXV: VEIN) (OTCQB: EFRGF) (FSE: N07A) ("Pasofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Accretive Capital LLC d/b/a Benzinga ("Benzinga") to provide marketing services.

In connection with this engagement, the Company and Benzinga have entered into an insertion order that incorporates a marketing services agreement (the "Agreement"), pursuant to which Benzinga will provide certain media coverage services in accordance with Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities ("Policy 3.4") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). Benzinga will also provide editorial coverage, video spotlights or live shows on social media channels, and newsletter sponsorships in its newsletter suite in connection with the Agreement.

Subject to the approval of the TSXV, the Agreement is effective February 28, 2024, with a 6-month initial term and automatically renews in successive 6-month terms, unless either party delivers a 5-day prior notice in writing. Either party may cancel the agreement upon a 30-day prior written notice. The total cost of services for 6 months is $65,750 USD, and Benzinga will invoice and receive $32,875 USD quarterly.

Benzinga (address: 1 Campus Martius, Suite 200, Detroit, MI 48226; email: info@benzinga.com; phone: 1-877-440-9464) is based in Detroit, Michigan and is a full-service news and media company with three main areas of expertise: real-time news, actionable trading ideas and insightful commentary. Benzinga offers coverage of all aspects of the financial market including corporate, economic and political content. With strong connections in and around the market, Benzinga strives to provide high quality and relevant news for the real-time environment. Benzinga is owned and operated by Beringer Capital, a Toronto based private equity firm.

As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Benzinga (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company. The Company will not issue any securities to Benzinga as compensation for its services and there are no performance factors contained in the Agreement.

ABOUT PASOFINO GOLD LTD.

Pasofino Gold Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSXV (VEIN).

Pasofino, through its wholly owned subsidiary, owns 100% of the Dugbe Gold Project (prior to the issuance of the Government of Liberia's 10% carried interest).

For further information, please visit www.pasofinogold.com or contact:

Lincoln Greenidge, CFO

T: 416 451 0049

E: lgreenidge@pasofinogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterised by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the ability to obtain the requisite (including the TSXV) approvals and to engage Benzinga on the terms described herein. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain the requisite (including the TSXV) approvals and to engage Benzinga on the terms described herein, and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR+. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

