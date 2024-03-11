Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the BIO-Europe Spring Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one meetings at the BIO-Europe Spring Conference, to be held in Barcelona, Spain from March 18-20, 2024.

BIO-Europe Spring Conference

Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings

Presentation Date: Monday, March 18, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:00pm CET

Presentation Location: Room 133/134, Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB)

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Chris Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

917-680-5608

Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.