Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
WKN: A3DMG6 | ISIN: US87164U4094
Tradegate
08.03.24
08:02 Uhr
0,426 Euro
-0,010
-2,29 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2024 | 13:10
Theriva Biologics, Inc.: Theriva Biologics to Participate in the BIO-Europe Spring Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theriva Biologics (NYSE American: TOVX), a diversified clinical-stage company developing therapeutics designed to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need, today announced that Company's Management will provide a corporate update and participate in one-on-one meetings at the BIO-Europe Spring Conference, to be held in Barcelona, Spain from March 18-20, 2024.

BIO-Europe Spring Conference
Format: Corporate presentation and one-on-one meetings
Presentation Date: Monday, March 18, 2024
Presentation Time: 3:00pm CET
Presentation Location: Room 133/134, Barcelona International Convention Centre (CCIB)

About Theriva Biologics, Inc.

Theriva Biologics.

For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608
Source: Theriva Biologics, Inc.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
