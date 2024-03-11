Adani Green Energy Ltd has started operating 1 GW of solar at India's planned 30 GW Khavda RE park in less than 12 months of commencing work at the site. From pv magazine India Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), India's largest and one of the world's leading renewable energy (RE) companies, has operationalized a cumulative 1 GW of solar capacity at the world's largest renewable energy park being developed at Khavda, Gujarat. With this, AGEL has achieved an operational capacity of 9,478 MW against its stated goal of 45 GW by 2030. Gujarat's Khavda is an ideal location to harness wind and solar ...

