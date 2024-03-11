Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates 42West and its Clients for Securing Four Wins at the 96th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today congratulated its subsidiary, entertainment PR powerhouse 42West, and its clients on their incredible work being recognized at the 96th Academy Awards with four wins.

After 13 nominations, longtime client GKIDS received their first Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature with "The Boy and The Heron" from director Hayao Miyazaki, which also marks the filmmaker and Studio Ghibli's second win in the category. This also marks only the second hand-drawn film to win in this category, the first being Miyazaki's "Spirited Away," 21 years ago in 2003.

Toho's "Godzilla Minus One" made history as the first international feature to win Best Visual Effects. The Visual Effects win also marks the first time a director, Takashi Yamakazi, has won the category in over 50 years.

Long-time clients MRC saw their film "American Fiction" receive Best Adapted Screenplay, and Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers" secured a win with Best Supporting Actress for Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

"The groundbreaking, innovating films this year will undoubtedly leave a historic impact on cinema for years to come, and 42West's work on all their campaigns this year showcases the excellent minds behind some of the year's biggest successes," said Dolphin Entertainment CEO Bill O'Dowd.

