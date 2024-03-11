Cybersecurity Solutions for Enterprise, Consumer, and Mobile Environments Recognized for Superior Threat Prevention, Detection and Response Capabilities in Yearlong Independent Testing

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it earned six prestigious awards including two for Best Protection for Windows (enterprise), Best Performance for Windows (enterprise), Best Protection for Windows (consumer), Best MacOS Security (consumer), and Best Android Security (consumer) from AV-TEST, an industry-recognized independent IT security testing institution. Bitdefender solutions were rigorously tested using real-world scenarios over the course of a year and consistently excelled in the evaluation criteria of threat protection, product performance, usability and more.

"This year marks a historic milestone of two decades rigorously testing Bitdefender solutions," said Maik Morgenstern, CEO of AV-TEST. "Our testing is conducted over a twelve-month period and evaluations examine product efficacy against both advanced and common malware attacks in Windows, MacOS, and Android environments. Each year Bitdefender has demonstrated its excellence in preventing, detecting and stopping threats in both enterprise and consumer environments solidifying its position as a leader in the cybersecurity industry."

For enterprise solutions, Bitdefender GravityZone Platform earned two Best Protection and one Best Performance for Windows. Bitdefender GravityZone is a unified security and risk analytics platform that provides advanced endpoint protection including endpoint detection and response (EDR), extended detection and response (XDR) and security across physical, virtual, and multi-cloud environments. The defense-in-depth architecture integrates security insight and control in a unified management console to centrally monitor and manage cybersecurity risk posture as well as allow security teams to easily investigate and remediate incidents.

For consumer solutions, Bitdefender Internet Security earned Best Protection for Windows, Bitdefender Antivirus for Mac won Best MacOS Security, and Bitdefender Mobile Security for Android earned AV-TEST's Best Android Security. Throughout testing, all three solutions successfully proved the ability to identify and stop threats such as zero-day malware, ransomware, macOS malware and mobile malware, before consumer devices were compromised.

Morgenstern added, "With its long list of awards, Bitdefender underlines its experience and its solid development work in the field of IT security."

Bitdefender cybersecurity solutions are powered by its advanced threat intelligence gathered from a wide array of sources, including the company's install base of hundreds of millions of endpoints, global Security Operation Center (SOC) ecosystem, dark web monitoring, a global honeypot network, monitored botnets, and close collaboration with international law enforcement agencies.

"As the attack surface grows and malware improves to evade detection, the importance of strong threat prevention, detection and response across home, enterprise, and cloud environments cannot be overstated," said Dragos Gavrilut, vice president of threat research at Bitdefender. "In the face of evolving cybersecurity challenges, our commitment to engineering innovation, advanced threat intelligence, and prioritizing product usability remains steadfast. Achieving six 'Best' awards from AV-TEST in a single year (a company record) is a testament to our unyielding dedication for delivering effective security solutions that meet the diverse needs of thousands of businesses and millions of consumers we are trusted to safeguard daily."

AV-TEST winners are chosen based on in-depth testing of numerous antivirus and endpoint protection solutions and their ability to block threats in the wild across multiple environments over the course of 12 months. All products tested at the AV-TEST Institute are subjected to a clearly defined test structure. The results of the tests are clearly documented, valid and authoritative. In the entire year 2023, the institute examined and evaluated security products at regular intervals in the test areas of Protection (protective function), Performance (speed) and Usability (user-friendliness), using Windows, Mac and Android platforms. As an additional series of tests, the Advanced Threat Protection tests identify the special defensive capabilities of products, for example their ability to fend off ransomware or data stealers, in extremely detailed individual examinations.

For a full overview of Bitdefender AV-TEST 2023 awards, visit https://www.av-test.org/en/news/av-test-awards-2023-for-bitdefender/.

