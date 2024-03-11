Alation, Inc.: Alation Unveils Next Major Release of the Data Intelligence Platform Empowering Organizations to Deliver on Their Most Critical Data Initiatives

Innovations in the Alation platform and outcomes-driven delivery methodology enable business and data leaders to measure and strengthen their organizations' data culture and accelerate time to value

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 11, 2024, the data intelligence company , today announced the next major release of the Alation Data Intelligence Platform , including a next-generation user interface and business lineage capabilities built for data and analytics teams. Additionally, a new Alation Expert Services offering empowers both business and data leaders to measure and strengthen their organization's data culture with an emphasis on four foundational pillars: data search and discovery, data governance, data literacy, and data leadership.



Data is the number one priority for CEOs and Chief Data Officers in the rapid advancement of AI, generative AI, and cloud initiatives. Yet, according to Gartner, 69% of data and analytics (D&A) leaders are still struggling to deliver measurable returns on investment (ROI). The most common roadblocks to the success of D&A initiatives are not related to technology but to people and process topics such as skills shortages, lack of business engagement, difficulty accepting change, and poor literacy throughout the organization.

Alation is a proven and trusted data intelligence partner to D&A, AI, and business teams, transforming data culture at more than 550 organizations, including 40% of the Fortune 100. The next major release of the Alation Data Intelligence Platform leverages and distills this rich experience, introducing a next-generation user interface designed to meet the evolving demands of the modern enterprise. Out-of-the-box templates and artifacts provide customized views for different personas and data sources and make it easy for all teams to search and discover trusted data. Additionally, business lineage extends the value of Alation's technical data lineage to map data's journey and connections across systems, enhancing visibility and trust in data. Together, these new capabilities strengthen an organization's ability to build a data culture by democratizing access to data, strengthening data literacy programs, and empowering a wider range of users to find, understand, and trust data.

Alation Expert Services draws on Alation's deep experience partnering with Chief Data Officers and D&A teams to unlock the power of their data and cultivate a thriving data culture. Recognizing that the core challenges extend beyond technology to encompass people and processes, these services are designed to navigate change management challenges and empower leaders to realize the business value of their data initiatives. Aligned with Alation's Data Culture Maturity Model, Alation Expert Services provides a blueprint for measuring and bolstering data culture across the four foundational pillars. In concert with the Alation Data Intelligence Platform, this strategic approach-comprising a results-focused methodology, comprehensive delivery assets, and specialized services-empowers organizations to enhance their ROI and accelerate the deployment of data and AI initiatives with greater success.

"We at Data Meaning are thrilled to be a key partner in the launch of Alation Expert Services," said Caio Gouveia , Co-CEO of Data Meaning. "The Alation Data Intelligence Platform serves as the cornerstone for data-driven decision-making. However, fostering a strong data culture is an evolving process that demands ongoing support and effort to enhance the four key pillars of data culture. Our expertise in areas like data governance, cloud services, and data quality assurance is pivotal in empowering customers to fully exploit the potential of their data in Alation. Together, we are committed to unlocking the true business value through these innovative services, contributing to the evolution and maturity of data culture."

"Data has never been more strategic, yet most companies do not have the right approach and collaborative model within their organizations to succeed," said Christos Mousouris , SVP of Customer Solutions at Alation. "Alation Expert Services has transformed us into a strategic business enabler together with our partners, offering support to guide organizations through their entire data culture maturity journey. We provide the essential tools and infrastructure needed for organizations to unlock the full potential of their data for transformative outcomes."

