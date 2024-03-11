Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.03.2024 | 14:25
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
11-March-2024 / 12:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
 
It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star 
Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 29 February 2024 were as 
follows: 
 
NAV per Share, cum income: 184.56p 
NAV per Share, ex income:  181.71p

Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited - Corporate Secretary

11 March 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      NSI 
Sequence No.:  308939 
EQS News ID:  1855809 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1855809&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2024 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.