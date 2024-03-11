Trace Minerals Research: Trace to Debut Nine New Products, Including Four Offerings Just for Pets, at Natural Products Expo West

In addition to the product line for pets, the company is launching shilajit capsules, as well as new magnesium glycinate powder and ZeroLyte flavors

OGDEN, UT / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Trace, America's number-one selling trace mineral and liquid magnesium brand according to SPINS®, today announced its participation in Natural Products Expo West, the leading trade show in the natural, organic, and healthy products industry, taking place from March 12-16 in Anaheim, CA.

Located at booth #3605, Trace will showcase nine new products that further its mission to remineralize the world. This includes a brand-new product line designed specifically for pets, with four offerings:

Pet Calming Drops: Helps pets feel calm and relaxed while giving them the essential magnesium they need in their diets.

Helps pets feel calm and relaxed while giving them the essential magnesium they need in their diets. Pet Immune Support: Promotes immune health to keep pets feeling their best.

Promotes immune health to keep pets feeling their best. Pet Joint Support: Promotes mobility, healthy joints, and balanced recovery for an active lifestyle.

Promotes mobility, healthy joints, and balanced recovery for an active lifestyle. Pet Omega 3: Provides a convenient way to ensure that pets are getting the essential fatty acids they need.

Trace is also debuting its new shilajit capsules. A mineral-rich resin that's formed over centuries through the decomposition of plant and animal matter, shilajit is found on rocks in the Himalayas. It contains naturally occurring fulvic acid, humic acid, and a full spectrum of trace minerals to support energy, brain health, body-mineral balance, and immune function.

"With a commitment to product innovation and development, we are proud to introduce our pet line and form of shilajit, which has long been used in Ayurvedic healing to promote health," said Matt Kilts, CEO of Trace. "The wellbeing of our customers - and their pets - is our top priority, and we can't wait for them to see and feel the difference with these new products."

Additionally, the company is launching two new magnesium glycinate powder flavors, grape and orange dream, and two new ZeroLyte flavors, berry lemonade and mango.

For more information, visit https://www.traceminerals.com/.

About Trace

For more than 50 years, Trace has been committed to helping people remineralize their bodies, achieving and maintaining the ideal level of trace minerals that is just right for them to live better every single day. Trace is America's number one selling trace mineral and liquid magnesium brand according to SPINS® and is the exclusive provider of ConcenTrace® Trace Mineral Drops, a concentrated seawater complex that contains a precisely proportioned full spectrum of trace minerals and elements.

ConcenTrace is the basis for all products in the Company's branded line, which is backed by a "Feel the Difference or Your Money Back" guarantee. Trace has been GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices)-certified since 2004, is a registered member of the Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance, and is certified by UL® Registrar LLC under the standard ANSI 455-2 Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) for Dietary Supplements.

Contact Information:

Janine Warner

PR Manager

traceminerals@crowepr.com

SOURCE: Trace Minerals

View the original press release on newswire.com.