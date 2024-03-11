Vida Lifescience, the Exclusive US Partner for Aurora Nutrascience, Introduces Active-Liposomal Creatine Plus With GAA & R-ALA

Active-Liposomal Creatine with GAA and R-ALA stands out by boosting creatine levels in muscles up to 8.5 times compared to creatine monohydrate alone. GAA, a creatine precursor, opens up four pathways into the muscles, while R-ALA elevates muscle pump and enhances glucose uptake, resulting in increased creatine absorption. Aurora Nutrascience, a pioneer in advanced liposomal technology, utilizes an exclusive proprietary multi-stage process to encapsulate vital nutrients within all-natural liquid lipospheres, ensuring optimal nutrient absorption

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Vida Lifescience, the exclusive US partner and distributor for Aurora Nutrascience, proudly introduces a breakthrough in sports performance supplementation - Active-Liposomal® Creatine Plus GAA & R-ALA. This cutting-edge formula is set to redefine the standards of creatine supplementation, bringing an innovative scientific approach to enhancing physical performance.





Active Lipsomal Creatine Plus

Box front





Aurora Nutrascience, recognized as a pioneer in advanced liposomal technology, is thrilled to unveil its revolutionary Active-Liposomal® line of sports performance supplements. Achieved through an exclusive proprietary multi-stage process, this technology encapsulates vital nutrients within all-natural liquid lipospheres. These lipospheres are then transformed into a stable, dry granular product while preserving the benefits of a liquid liposome, ensuring superior nutrient absorption.

Phil Bolden, Co-President of Vida Lifescience, emphasized the groundbreaking impact of Active-Liposomal® technology on nutritional supplementation. "By enhancing the bioavailability of essential nutrients, this technology facilitates a more efficient transition and absorption of these nutrients into the bloodstream," Bolden stated. The formulation combines 5g of Creatine Monohydrate per serving with R-ALA (R-Alpha Lipoic Acid) and GAA (Guanidinoacetic Acid), creating a first-of-its-kind supplement that offers individuals a more powerful, effective and convenient way to enhance physical performance and recovery.

Active Liposomal Creatine with GAA and R-ALA stands out by boosting creatine levels in muscles up to 8.5 times compared to creatine monohydrate alone. GAA, a creatine precursor, opens up four pathways into the muscles, while R-ALA elevates muscle pump and enhances glucose uptake, resulting in increased creatine absorption.

Aurora Nutrascience is committed to formulating the most potent and comprehensive line of liposomal supplements. Their products are non-GMO, crafted with clinically demonstrated ingredients, feature organic fruit flavoring, and are naturally sweetened with Stevia Leaf Extract.

To experience the transformative potential of Active-Liposomal® technology and explore Aurora Nutrascience's complete line of liposomal supplements, visit www.vidalifescience.com.

Aurora Nutrascience supplements are available in the USA through Vida Lifescience on their website and via select retail partners.

For media inquiries, product samples, or further information, please contact: Christy Cavin, National Sales Manager: christy@vidalifescience.com

About Aurora Nutrascience: Aurora Nutrascience Inc. is one of the fastest-growing entities in the field of manufacturing and utilizing NON-GMO all-natural phosphatidylcholine-based liposomes as a nutrient transport technology. Committed to excellence, innovation, and the well-being of its customers, Aurora Nutrascience continues to push the boundaries of nutritional science, offering products that are effective, convenient, and enjoyable to use.





Contact Information

Christy Cavin

National Sales Manager

christy@vidalifescience.com

808-250-5556





Natalie Teluk

Marketing Manager

natalie@vidalifescience.com

844-321-8432





