Solar accounted for 17. 4% of Brazil's electricity mix last week. PV systems up to 75 kW in size represent around 50% of the total capacity. From pv magazine Brazil Brazil has surpassed 40 GW of operational installed PV capacity, according to new figures from the ABSolar association. The trade body said that around 27. 5 GW of the installed capacity comes from distributed-generation PV systems, which include all installations up to 5 MW in size in Brazil. Small microgeneration plants, up to 75 kW in size, represent 22. 7 GW of the total, distributed across 2. 4 million systems. The country has ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...