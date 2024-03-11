4Bio Capital: 4BIO Capital Strengthens Advisory Board and Investment Team

Press Release

4BIO Capital Strengthens Advisory Board and Investment Team

Industry veteran and former CEO of Vifor Pharma Abbas Hussain and world leading vectorology expert and LogicBio Co-Founder Leszek Lisowski appointed to 4BIO Capital's Advisory Board

Natalie Johnston promoted to Principal

LONDON, 11 March 2024 - 4BIO Capital ("4BIO" or "the Group"), an international venture capital firm unlocking the treatments of the future by investing in advanced therapies and other emerging technologies, announces today the appointments of biopharmaceutical industry veteran Abbas Hussain and world-leading vectorology expert Leszek Lisowski, PhD MBA to its Advisory Board. Along with the appointment of Abbas and Leszek, 4BIO is also pleased to announce the promotion of Dr Natalie Johnston to Principal.

Abbas Hussain's distinguished career in the global pharmaceutical industry spans over 30 years. Most recently, Abbas was CEO of Vifor Pharma, leading the company to its sale to Australian biotech, CSL for $11.7 billion in December 2021. Prior to Vifor Pharma, Abbas held multiple roles of increasing seniority at GSK, latterly as Global President Pharmaceuticals and Vaccines, a role he held for five years. Prior to that, Abbas held various management positions at Eli Lilly, at sites in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. Abbas is also an independent Board member of companies including Asceneuron and Alfasigma and acts as an advisor to multiple healthcare sector-focussed private equity firms.

Leszek Lisowski is a world-leading vectorology expert with over 20 years of experience in developing and manufacturing viral vectors. He was Co-founder of Nasdaq-listed rare disease focussed gene therapy company LogicBio Therapeutics until October 2022 when the firm was acquired for $68 million by AstraZeneca. More recently he has also established two gene therapy companies in Australia, Exigen Biotherapeutics and Sendatu Therapeutics, which focus on the unmet need in vector-based gene therapy. He currently is an Associate Professor at the University of Sydney, Australia and holds the position of Unit Head of the Translational Vectorology Research Unit at Children's Medical Research Institute, Westmead, New South Wales, Australia. He was instrumental in securing over $135 million in funding from NSW Government to establish a clinical grade Viral Vector Manufacturing Facility (VVMF) in New South Wales.

Dmitry Kuzmin, Managing Partner at 4BIO Capital, said: "The wealth of experience and expertise Abbas and Leszek bring in their respective domains will be a highly complementary as we look to support our current portfolio and help inform our future investment strategy. Their unique experience, both in developing highly innovative science and taking companies to successful exit will be invaluable to our pioneering portfolio who represent the next generation of advanced therapies."

Abbas Hussain, newly appointed Advisory Board member commented: "4BIO Capital's world-class team of experts have a proven track record of helping support and grow companies developing advanced therapies targeting diseases with high unmet medical need. I am honoured to be joining the 4BIO Capital Advisory Board alongside such esteemed members and look forward to working closely with the entire team to support the firm's portfolio companies and identify the disruptive companies of the future."

Leszek Lisowski, newly appointed Advisory Board member added: "I have watched the 4BIO Capital team's success over the last 8 years with admiration and I am excited to support them as an Advisory Board member. I look forward to bringing my expertise in vectorology, as well as my past experience as a founder, to help in the success and growth of the portfolio."

Natalie Johnston has been with 4BIO since September of 2019, and most recently served as an Investment Associate.

Dima Kuzmin added, "We are delighted to recognise the hard work and dedication of our team member, Natalie Johnston, who has been promoted to Principal. Fostering the development of our team is core to 4BIO's philosophy, ensuring we have the very best talent to help drive tomorrow's innovation. Since joining 4BIO in 2019, Natalie's commitment tosupport and grow early-stage companies developing treatments in areas of high unmet medical need is unparalleled and it is wonderful to see her progression to Principal."

