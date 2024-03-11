Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
11.03.24
08:02 Uhr
1,750 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKIYE GARANTI BANKASI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6601,91016:41
Dow Jones News
11.03.2024 | 15:25
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023 
11-March-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Regarding the Board Decision related to Dividend Distribution of 2023 
DATE: March 11, 2024 
 
 
 
In accordance with the Banking Law, Capital Markets Law and related regulations, Article 45 of the Articles of 
Association of our Bank titled as "Distribution of the Profit", the Board of Directors of our Bank resolved on March 9 
th, 2024 that; 
 
   -- with regards to the Bank's after-tax profit in the amount of 87,331,719,888.51 Turkish Liras for the year 
  2023; 
 
   -- to initiate the distribution of gross cash dividend in the amount of 13,099,758,000.00 Turkish Liras 
  corresponding to 311.89900 % of the total paid-in capital which is the sum of the first gross cash dividend 
  amounting to 210,000,000.00 Turkish Liras corresponding to 5% of the Bank's paid-in capital and the second gross 
  cash dividend amounting to 12,889,758,000.00 Turkish Liras to our Shareholders on March 29th, 2024 and the 
  authorization of the Head Office to conduct any and all acts in this regard, 
 
will be submitted to the approval of our Shareholders during the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. 
 
Profit Distribution Table for the year 2023 is attached herewith. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: Profit Distribution Table 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 308949 
EQS News ID:  1855877 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1855877&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2024 09:52 ET (13:52 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.