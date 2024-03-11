Anzeige
11.03.2024 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enorama Pharma AB (120/24)

With effect from March 12, 2024, the subscription rights in Enorama Pharma AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 20, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ERMA TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021629144              
Order book ID:  326942                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB


With effect from March 12, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Enorama Pharma
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ERMA BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021629151              
Order book ID:  326831                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
