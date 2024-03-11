Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enorama Pharma AB (120/24)

With effect from March 12, 2024, the subscription rights in Enorama Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 20, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ERMA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021629144 Order book ID: 326942 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB With effect from March 12, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Enorama Pharma AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ERMA BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021629151 Order book ID: 326831 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB