The Chinese manufacturer claims its new inverter has a maximum efficiency of 97. 5% and a European efficiency rating of 97%. Chinese inverter manufacturer Must Energy has expanded its European offer through the launch of a three-phase hybrid inverter. The PH1100 EU series comprises three models with a rated power of 8 kW, 10 kW and 12 kW, respectively. The new products feature a battery voltage of 48 V and a voltage range of 40 V to 60 V. Maximum discharging current varies in line with each model's rated power, with the 8 kW device discharging 190 A current, 10 kW discharging 210 A and 12 kW ...

