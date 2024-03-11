Nava Health Expands Southern Footprint: First Center in North Carolina Brings Personalized, Root-Cause Healthcare to Charlotte

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Nava Health, a leader in integrative and functional medicine, expands its reach to Queen City with the start of construction on its new center in Charlotte, North Carolina, at 15235 John Delaney Drive, Suite 20, in the Ballentine East retail center. The Charlotte Center is the Company's first location in North Carolina and is expected to open in September 2024. Nava also plans to open additional Charlotte locations, as well as centers in the Raleigh-Durham area.

Nava Health isn't just about treating illness; the Company views healthcare as a proactive journey towards optimal well-being. Recognizing the growing emphasis and effectiveness of preventative and longevity-focused medicine, Nava Health offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to empower individuals. Offerings include functional medicine, focused on the root causes of health issues, regenerative medicine, which aims to restore cellular and tissue function, and personalized wellness plans that provide a roadmap for long-term health.

The Charlotte center expands Nava Health's southern footprint, complementing a recently opened location in Boca Raton, Florida and another coming later in 2024 in Plantation, Florida.

"We are excited to open our first Nava Health center in North Carolina. Nava Health is dedicated to ensuring that personalized healthcare that addresses more than symptoms and is accessible to everyone, empowering individuals to reach their full health potential. Charlotte's thriving metropolitan population is an ideal audience for our offerings," said Bernie Dancel, CEO of Nava Health. "Our new center in Charlotte further strengthens this commitment, bringing our unique approach to a new community and enabling residents to take control of their health and well-being."

Building a Southern Presence

This is the first Nava Health in North Carolina. The Company has plans for additional locations in the Raleigh-Durham area, as well as further expansion within Charlotte, to offer a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower "Research Triangle" residents and perfectly match the region's vibrant energy.

Nava Health's commitment to personalized, data-driven healthcare aligns seamlessly with Charlotte's dynamic spirit. The center will offer a full spectrum of integrative medicine services, including functional medicine, regenerative medicine, nutrition counseling, IV vitamin therapy, and premium aesthetics.

The new Nava Health will be centrally located in the Charlotte metropolitan area, in Ballentine East, a prominent community center anchored by Harris Teeter. Located at 15235 John Delaney Drive, Suite 20 in Charlotte, the 4,800 square foot center enjoys convenient accessibility with ample parking.

About Nava Health

Nava Health is a vertically integrated, tech-enabled healthcare practice combining integrative, functional, preventive, and regenerative medicine. Our innovative medical practice uses a data-driven, personalized approach to optimize health and increase longevity. We provide each client with an individualized wellness roadmap tailored to their specific symptoms, medical needs, and personal goals. All client wellness roadmaps result from a proprietary diagnostic process, the "Nava Method," which utilizes data and specially designed software to create optimal personalized client outcomes. To learn more visit navacenter.com.

Media Contact

Suzanne Coblentz

Scoblentz@navacenter.com

Investor Contact:

John Nesbett/Jen Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

nava@imsinvestorrelations.com

SOURCE: Nava Health

View the original press release on accesswire.com