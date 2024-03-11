Gurugram, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) ("Company" or "Yatra") today provided an update on its ongoing share buyback program, affirming its commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

In the current March quarter since Jan 2, 2024 and up to and including Mar 7, 2024, Yatra Online, Inc. has strategically repurchased 797,704 shares at an average price of $1.64/share. This follows the Company's announcement of repurchasing 280,384 shares at an average share price of $1.56/share in Fiscal 3Q24 (Dec quarter). This takes the total shares repurchased since the announcement of the $5 million share buyback authorization by the board to 1,044,638 at an average price of $1.63/share.

The Company continues to actively repurchase its shares and is periodically transferring them to its registrar for cancellation, thereby reducing the outstanding share count.

Yatra's share repurchase program is not expected to have a fixed expiration date and is not expected to obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares. Under the program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be subject to the discretion of the Company and depend on a variety of factors, including the market price of the Ordinary Shares, general market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements, and other business considerations.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Yatra Online, Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. is the ultimate parent company of Yatra Online Limited, India's leading corporate travel services provider with approximately 800 large corporate customers and one of India's leading online travel companies. The company provides information, pricing, availability and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city and point-to-point cabs, homestays and cruises. With approximately 105,600 hotels and homestays contracted in approximately 1,490 cities across India, as well as approximately 2 million hotels around the world, the company is India's largest platform for domestic hotels.

