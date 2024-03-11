Techwave Announces Grand Opening of Its Strategic New Headquarters in Houston, a Beacon of Innovation and Empowerment

State-of-the-Art Space Designed to Foster Collaboration, Innovation and Community Engagement

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / In a defining moment for innovation and growth, Techwave, a leading global digital transformation partner, proudly announces the grand opening of its strategic new headquarters in Houston, Texas. This significant expansion goes beyond simply opening new premises; it represents a reaffirmation of its commitment to fostering empowerment, driving innovation, and deepening community ties. The company's journey with Houston began in 2015, and with the unveiling of its 12,000-square-foot state-of-the-art headquarters, it is poised to not only continue its legacy but also significantly enhance its impact. Serving as a digital transformation partner for two decades, Techwave's expansion into Houston marks a new chapter in its mission to empower businesses worldwide.

(L-R) Raj Gummadapu, CEO, Techwave & Damodar Rao Gummadapu, Chairman, Techwave

Damodar Rao Gummadapu, co-founder and Chairman of Techwave, articulates its vision, stating, "Our new headquarters is a beacon of our empowerment ethos, meticulously designed to not only foster collaboration and innovation but to also solidify our presence in Houston as a hub of technological advancement and community engagement. It's a place where our ideals meet action, ensuring that everyone connected to Techwave is not just a participant but a contributor to our journey towards excellence."

Techwave's headquarters epitomizes its core brand personality - idealistic, thoughtful, friendly, excited, nimble, adaptive, reliable, and competent - merging innovation with a vibrant and collaborative atmosphere to foster spirited teamwork.

The new headquarters is strategically positioned to underscore Techwave's role as a catalyst in the IT and engineering solutions sector. With ample space to accommodate Techwave's growing workforce, it's built to support the company's growing workforce and expanding portfolio, ensuring it stays at the forefront of technological advancements and work practices. This move is a clear signal of Techwave's unwavering commitment to its employees, clients, and the broader Houston community, paving the way for future growth and innovation.

Raj Gummadapu, CEO of Techwave, emphasizes, "This is our second home - a place where diversity, integrity, and unity drive us towards creating cutting-edge solutions. It's designed to empower our employees to reach their full potential, which in turn, empowers us to deliver unparalleled service to our clients and make meaningful contributions to the Houston community."

The unveiling of its new headquarters marks a significant milestone in Techwave's journey, reinforcing its position as a leading player in the global IT landscape.

About Techwave:

Techwave is a leading global Information Technology and Engineering services and solutions company revolutionizing digital transformations. We believe in enabling clients to maximize their potential and achieve a greater market with a wide array of technology services, including, but not limited to, Enterprise Resource Planning, Application Development, Analytics, Digital, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Founded in 2004, headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, Techwave has a team of experts, leveraging Digital Transformation, Enterprise Application, and Engineering Services expertise, in 11 countries.

Visit us on https://techwave.net/.

Contact Information

Kalyani Nair

Marketing Manager

kalyani.nair@techwave.net

+61 481849724

SOURCE: Techwave

