Integra Launches Quixl: Redefining Business Efficiency with Next-Gen AI Acceleration Platform

Integra introduces Quixl, an AI acceleration platform, aimed at transforming operational efficiency and customer experience across industries by facilitating rapid AI deployment. Quixl offers a SaaS model, making advanced AI accessible without significant investment, highlighted by features like rapid prototyping and cost-effective solutions. The platform supports diverse industries, emphasizing quick AI agent development and promising sustainable business growth.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Integra announces the launch of its cutting-edge AI acceleration platform, Quixl. Quixl is an AI accelerator platform and is set to transform how businesses across various industries leverage AI to enhance operational efficiency, customer experience, and innovation by aiding the rapid deployment of AI agents.

With its official launch today, Quixl introduces a fully hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) model, making advanced AI accessible to companies without the need for deploying expensive technical resources.

Key Features of Quixl:

Rapid Prototyping: Stay ahead of the curve with the ability to develop and test new AI features swiftly, ensuring continuous innovation.

Stay ahead of the curve with the ability to develop and test new AI features swiftly, ensuring continuous innovation. Fast Deployment: Ready-to-use modules allow businesses to quickly adapt to and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Ready-to-use modules allow businesses to quickly adapt to and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Cost-Effective Solutions: Quixl democratizes AI technology, offering powerful tools without substantial investment, making it ideal for businesses at every scale.

Quixl democratizes AI technology, offering powerful tools without substantial investment, making it ideal for businesses at every scale. Exclusive AI Agent Library: A unique platform feature allowing businesses to have a single place for all AI applications.

Quixl's is industry-agnostic, with applications ranging from publishing and media to healthcare and technology. Most organizations want to experiment with GenAI and identify processes that can be automated. Quixl makes rapid prototyping and building AI agents very fast. It has most of the components required for building AI agents readily available. AI teams only have to focus on business problems.

Sriram Subramanya, Founder, Managing Director, and CEO adds "Quixl embodies Integra's commitment to innovation and excellence. With our AI Centre of Excellence leading the charge, we're not just launching a product. It guarantees unlocking new AI opportunities, rapidly developing prototypes, products and platforms and driving sustainable growth for all businesses".

Harish Agrawal, Chief Product and Technology Officer of Integra, shares, "Quixl team has identified key components needed to build AI agents, with Quixl organizations can truly accelerate intelligent automation. It's our breakthrough to fast-track AI deployment, enabling businesses to transform their operations by swiftly deploying AI agents"

For more information about Quixl and its promise, please visit the website.

About Integra:

Integra is a globally recognized leader in providing technology and content solutions to publishers, associations, and corporations. With nearly three decades of client service, Integra has earned prestigious awards like the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards for Leadership in Innovation and the CII AI Award for Excellence in Best AI Technology/Products/Solutions. Now, with Quixl, Integra strives to solidify its position as a top-tier industry leader in AI and technology solutions.

Media Contact

Organization: Integra

Contact Person: Sruthi Santhakumar

Website: https://www.quixl.ai/

Email: sruthi.santhakumar@integra.co.in

Contact Number: +919072246576

Address: Chennai One - IT Park, Floor 2, Module 8 200 Feet Road,

Address 2: Thoraipakkam Chennai - 600 097, India

City: Chennai

State: Tamil Nadu

Country: India

SOURCE: Integra

View the original press release on accesswire.com