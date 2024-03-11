GEON Performance Solutions: GEON Mexico Announces $1.3 Million Expansion

WESTLAKE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / GEON Performance Solutions, a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacturing of performance polymer solutions, announced today plans for a $1.3 million expansion of its Ramos Arizpe, Coahuila, Mexico, site to add a production line and upgrade existing resources for polyolefin compound manufacturing.

GEON Ramos Facility

"On the heels of our recent acquisition of Polymax, which expanded our portfolio to add thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) technology, we are excited to now announce the capacity expansion in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico," said Chief Commercial Officer, Wendy Herbst. "Both are key components of our strategy to expand our solution offerings geographically and within our markets."

The facility is ideally positioned to provide reliable, quality solutions to customers, including original equipment manufacturers and Level 1 and Level 2 suppliers. The expansion, expected to be completed this year, will add to the market more than 120 million pounds of capacity annually.

As one of GEON's four Technology Centers of Excellence, the Ramos Arizpe facility has in-house technical resources and integrates with the company's Global Solutions Center in Avon Lake, Ohio. Industry-leading innovators collaborate closely with customers to develop materials, applications and manufacturing plans that generate significant opportunities.

"Our investment in Ramos Arizpe was precipitated by our commitment to our customers," said CEO Tracy Garrison. "We anticipate strong growth in the central Mexico region and the addition of this manufacturing capacity should establish GEON as a partner that offers reduced cost solutions and geographical convenience."

For more information, contact Director of Marketing Grace Liu via email at grace.liu@geon.com or call +1 (216)-678-7099.

About GEON Performance Solutions

GEON Performance Solutions is a global leader in the formulation, development and manufacture of performance polymer solutions. With a portfolio of highly adaptable vinyl and polyolefin polymer technologies as well as a full-service manufacturing business, GEON combines three powerful traditions into a single, customer-focused business. GEON Performance Solutions is a leading innovator in the development of performance material solutions for a broad range of markets including appliances, building & construction, electronics, healthcare, transportation, wire & cable and more. GEON Performance Solutions approximately 1000 global associates and 13 world-class manufacturing plants with headquarters in Westlake, Ohio. Please visit us at www.geon.com to learn more. GEON Performance Solutions is a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners.

About SK Capital Partners

SK Capital is a private investment firm with a disciplined focus on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The Firm seeks to build resilient, sustainable, and growing businesses that create substantial long-term economic value. SK Capital aims to utilize its industry, operating, and investment experience to identify opportunities to transform businesses into higher performing organizations with improved strategic positioning, growth, and profitability, as well as lower operating risk. SK Capital's portfolio of businesses generates revenues of approximately $15 billion annually, employs more than 25,000 people globally, and operates more than 200 plants in over 30 countries. The Firm currently has approximately $7.9 billion in assets under management.

Contact Information

Grace Liu

Director of Marketing

grace.liu@geon.com

+1 (216)-678-7099

SOURCE: GEON Performance Solutions

View the original press release on newswire.com.