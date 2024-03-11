Amsterdam, the Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Miracle Cash & More, a leading innovator in the cryptocurrency service sector, is delighted to announce the recent opening of its new store in the heart of Amsterdam. This physical presence marks a fresh approach in the cryptocurrency and blockchain sector, offering a unique space where investors can meet, transact, and gain insights into the world of digital assets. The choice of fintech-friendly Amsterdam reflects its position as a gateway to sophisticated cryptocurrency services for Turkish and European market startups, especially those involved in Web 3.0 and blockchain.



Located at Kalverstraat 147, the Amsterdam outlet is set to become a central hub for both seasoned investors and newcomers to the digital currency world. Miracle Cash & More's store promises an immersive experience into the realm of cryptocurrency, supported by expert guidance and consultation services.





Amsterdam Office



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/201220_74aa8b83e4415806_001full.jpg

Amsterdam offers access to European markets

Miracle Cash & More specializes in offering a wide range of modern cryptocurrency exchange services. This expansion is part of its broader global growth strategy, with a particular focus on serving as a gateway to the Dutch and European markets for innovative projects, especially those emerging from Türkiye.

"Our Amsterdam store is not merely an expansion of our physical presence, it's a commitment to the cryptocurrency community and a portal for Turkish start-ups to access European markets," said Serdar Özerman, Product Manager at Miracle Cash & More.



"We're not just opening a store; we're building a bridge between cultures and economies, fostering innovation and investment across borders."









Serdar Özerman, Product Manager at Miracle Cash & More



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8552/201220_74aa8b83e4415806_002full.jpg

American start-ups can expand to Europe

In October 2023, Miracle Cash&More has made a giant stride towards US prominence with the successful acquisition of Metaterra Corp, an OTC firm based in the United States. "We don't just target European-based startups. We aim to be a gateway for American start-ups to expand into Europe. We are working to provide a wide range of support for global expansion processes by facilitating US-based startups' access to the European market," he added.

A platform for start-ups

Miracle Cash & More will both increase its retail footprint as well as strengthen the cryptocurrency ecosystem by providing a platform for start-ups to showcase their projects and connect with potential investors. This initiative is expected to catalyze the growth of blockchain technologies and Web 3.0 applications, contributing to a more dynamic and inclusive financial landscape.

The Amsterdam store opening comes at a time when the global interest in cryptocurrencies and digital finance technologies is surging. Miracle Cash & More aims to leverage this momentum by offering secure, user-friendly, and innovative services, including the Miracle Cash Token, which is set to redefine the standards of cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Miracle Cash & More

Miracle Cash & More, part of the Miracle Technologies Group, specializes in offering a wide range of modern cryptocurrency exchange services. With a focus on security, the company provides an array of services including tokens, nodes, and NFTs. Operating from Amsterdam, Miracle Cash & More aims to facilitate seamless access to digital finance technologies and services, supporting the advancement of Web 3.0 and blockchain initiatives across Europe. Under the leadership of Chairman Ms. Ebru Törehan, Miracle Cash & More is dedicated to delivering flexible and innovative solutions in the evolving digital financial landscape.

For more information, please visit www.miraclecash.com.

Contact:

Serdar Özerman

serdar.ozerman@miraclecash.com

+90 542 387 65 91

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201220

SOURCE: B2Press BV