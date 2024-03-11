Anzeige
Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
WKN: A143DP | ISIN: FR0004125920 | Ticker-Symbol: ANI
11.03.24
16:20 Uhr
11.03.2024 | 16:04
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 13/03/2024

DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 13/03/2024 

Amundi Asset Management (PRIG) 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 13/03/2024 
11-March-2024 / 15:31 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 13/03/2024

- Name Changes

- Please note that the subfunds will be renamed as below on March 13th, 2024: 

Shareclass name          ISIN     Tickers New shareclass name           Effective date of the 
                                                 change 
Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS  LU1931975236 PRIG LN Amundi Prime Global Government Bond   13/03/2024 
ETF DR (D)                       UCITS ETF Dist

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931975236 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      PRIG 
LEI Code:    DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  308950 
EQS News ID:  1855855 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1855855&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2024 10:31 ET (14:31 GMT)

