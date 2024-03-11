DJ AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Name Changes - 13/03/2024

- Name Changes

- Please note that the subfunds will be renamed as below on March 13th, 2024:

Shareclass name ISIN Tickers New shareclass name Effective date of the change Amundi Prime Global Govies UCITS LU1931975236 PRIG LN Amundi Prime Global Government Bond 13/03/2024 ETF DR (D) UCITS ETF Dist

