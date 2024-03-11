Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2024
Hawkins, Inc. Expands Water Treatment Footprint with Acquisition of Industrial Research Corporation

ROSEVILLE, Minn., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company, has completed the acquisition of Industrial Research Corporation. Industrial Research distributes water treatment chemicals and equipment for its customers in central to northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southern Arkansas.

"As we continue to execute on our strategy to grow our water treatment business, we believe this tuck-in acquisition fills a geographical void in northern Louisiana and east Texas and will allow us to accelerate our growth in the surrounding regions. Industrial Research has built a strong business that is well-connected with the local community and we intend to maintain those connections. I would like to welcome the Industrial Research team to the Hawkins organization and look forward to our continued growth together," said Hawkins Chief Executive Officer Patrick H. Hawkins.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 59 facilities in 26 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $935 million of revenue in fiscal 2023 and has approximately 950 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.

 
