Feldman Legal Advisors, PLLC: Courtney Barnes Promoted to Partner at Feldman Legal Advisors - Leading the Charge in Cannabis and Psychedelics Law

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Feldman Legal Advisors, a cannabis and psychedelics-focused boutique law firm, is thrilled to announce the promotion of Courtney Barnes to the position of Partner. As a seasoned attorney, Barnes has played a pivotal role in the firm's success and growth, particularly in the emerging field of psychedelics law.

Ms. Barnes has served as counsel at Feldman Legal Advisors since 2021, where she has demonstrated an exceptional understanding of the legal landscape surrounding cannabis, hemp, psychedelic substances, functional mushrooms, and other highly regulated natural products. In addition to her legal practice, Ms. Barnes is a passionate criminal justice and drug policy reform advocate who has vast experience drafting and helping to implement state and local change relating to the regulation of cannabis and the decriminalization of psychedelics. She is an in-demand speaker at all major industry conferences and was a key contributor to the firm's recognition at the recent Wonderland psychedelics conference as Law Firm of the Year. Her dedication, expertise, and commitment to the firm and social causes have propelled her to this well-deserved position.

"We're delighted to recognize Courtney's talents with this elevation to partner at Feldman Legal Advisors," said the firm's founder and Managing Partner David Feldman. "Since her arrival she has been an invaluable member of our team - she is incredibly skilled and bright with a stellar track record of success. Courtney exemplifies the level of excellence, expertise, empathy, and leadership we look for in those who help lead our firm." Her promotion to Partner is a testament to her instrumental role in advancing our firm's capabilities in this innovative legal space.

As partner, Ms. Barnes will continue advising key clients on complex regulatory compliance matters and corporate transactional work. She will also play a greater role in the firm's management and strategic direction as a member of the executive leadership team, and will continue to work with the firm's affiliated consulting firm, Skip Intro Advisors, on strategic guidance, finance and M&A advice for cannabis and psychedelics companies. "I'm honored to accept this leadership role with Feldman Legal Advisors," said Courtney Barnes. "I look forward to continuing to leverage my legal experience to serve our valued clients and contribute to the firm's ongoing success. I am incredibly grateful to work with such a unique, dedicated and passionate team."

Ms. Barnes earned her Juris Doctor from the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver and graduated summa cum laude from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications. She is licensed to practice law in California, Colorado, and Texas.

Feldman Legal Advisors has been at the forefront of progressive legal representation, and Barnes's promotion signifies the firm's commitment to staying ahead in the rapidly evolving field. As Partner, Barnes will continue to provide strategic legal counsel to clients navigating the complex regulations surrounding psychedelic compounds, ensuring that they are well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities within this burgeoning industry.

