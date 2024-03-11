NutriAg Expands Team With Four New Members to Drive Growth in the USA

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / NutriAg, a leading provider of science-driven plant nutrition solutions, proudly announces the addition of four new team members to support its expanding operations in the United States. The new hires include Jared Yost, Area Manager - OK and Kansas; Jared Garner, Area Manager - Mid South; Tommy Boren, Area Manager - Delta Region; and Mark Shannon, Territory Manager - Northeast USA. They all bring a wealth of experience and expertise to fuel NutriAg's continued growth trajectory in the region.



The decision to bolster our team comes in response to NutriAg's rapidly increasing presence in the USA market. As demand for our innovative plant nutrition and Bionutritional solutions continues to surge, we recognize the need for additional seasoned professionals with proven track records to spearhead our expansion efforts effectively.

Commenting on the new appointments, Martin Bloomberg, President of NutriAg, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome, Jared, Tommy, Jared and Mark to the NutriAg family. Their diverse backgrounds and extensive localized industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our growth initiatives forward, further solidifying NutriAg's position as a leader in the plant nutrition sector."

Riley Reynolds, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, North America, added, "As we navigate the dynamic landscape of the agricultural industry, it's crucial to have a dedicated team of experts who understand the unique needs of our customers. These new additions will play a pivotal role in strengthening our partnerships and delivering exceptional value to growers and dealers across the USA."

NutriAg remains committed to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence while continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower farmers to achieve optimal results in their operations.

Contact Information

Terry Kukle

VP Marketing

pr@nutriag.com

SOURCE: NutriAg

View the original press release on newswire.com.