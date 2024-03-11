Natchitoches, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Liviniti is proud to announce that LeAnn Boyd, CEO, has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of its Women Leaders for 2024. LeAnn is included in an exclusive group of executive women selected for this year's honor.

As CEO and Co-founder of Liviniti, LeAnn has long challenged the pharmacy industry to adopt practices that make prescription drugs more affordable and accessible. Her influence extends from the innovations she champions for Liviniti clients, to the national stage with her leadership role in Transparency-Rx, a bipartisan coalition advocating for PBM reform through Congress and state legislative chambers.

"As we navigate a business landscape that is constantly changing, we are at the forefront of creative solutions for the pharmacy industry," said LeAnn. "On this journey, I am proud to lead a company embracing diversity and promoting career advancement for all - especially up-and-coming women leaders. I am honored to be among the group of exceptional women named to Modern Healthcare's Women Leaders, 2024."

Modern Healthcare annually celebrates the outstanding contributions of women across the healthcare industry, highlighting their efforts in improving care delivery, promoting health equity, shaping policy and advancing gender equality in healthcare leadership.

"Our 2024 honorees for Women Leaders and Rising Stars represent all corners of the industry, including providers, payers, suppliers and associations," said Mary Ellen Podmolik, editor-in-chief of Modern Healthcare. "These women are working diligently to advance the objectives of their own organizations, with a focus on improving the patient experience. At the same time, they are advocates, tackling equity issues within their own organizations and the broader community."

Modern Healthcare is one of the industry's leading sources of healthcare business and policy news, research and information. The company publishes a print magazine, websites and e-newsletters, and focuses on mobile products and events. Profiles of the honorees are featured in the March 11 issue of Modern Healthcare magazine and online at ModernHealthcare.com/WLAwards.

LeAnn C. Boyd, PharmD - CEO and Founder Wire Industry: Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/201202_liviniti_-multimedia-leann_boyd_0100_crop_med-res.jpeg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10118/201202_liviniti_multimedia-2024_mh_wl.jpeg

About Liviniti

Liviniti is a pioneer in pharmacy benefit innovation. Built by pharmacists, the company offers pass-through pricing within a fully transparent business model that delivers meaningful savings to clients and optimal health outcomes to members. Founded in 2011 as Southern Scripts and rebranded to Liviniti in 2023, the new name reinforces the power of medication to change lives through infinite possibilities. With an approach that delivers savings, clinical value, exceptional service and management of high-cost medications, Liviniti provides pharmacy benefit services to regional and national employers across the US. For more information, visit Liviniti.com.

###

Media Contact:

Denise Haegele, Senior Marketing Manager

marketing@liviniti.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201202

SOURCE: Liviniti