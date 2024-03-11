Construction has begun on a $1. 35 billion polysilicon production facility in Oman, billed as the first project of its kind in the Middle East. It is scheduled to start operations next year, producing 100,000 metric tons of metallurgical silicon per year. United Solar Polysilicon (FZC) SPC has started building a polysilicon production facility at the Sohar Port and Freezone, a deep-sea port midway between Dubai and Oman's capital, Muscat. Local press in Oman reports the project's investment exceeds $1. 35 billion. Expected to be operational sometime next year, the plant will occupy an area of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...