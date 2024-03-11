The Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has confirmed that a 24 MW floating hydro-solar hybrid project has commenced commercial operations in northeastern Thailand. The installation is part of wider plans to develop 16 floating solar projects with a combined capacity of 2,725 MW. EGAT has confirmed that a 24 MW floating hydro-solar hybrid project, located at Ubol Ratana Dam in Khon Kaen province in northeastern Thailand, has started commercial operation. The hydro-solar hybrid project integrates solar energy, hydropower and a battery energy storage system (BESS). It harnesses solar energy ...

