Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
WKN: A14MJ9 | ISIN: SE0006342333 | Ticker-Symbol: N33
Frankfurt
11.03.24
17:15 Uhr
17,800 Euro
-0,080
-0,45 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
11.03.2024 | 17:10
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in NP3 Fastigheter due to extra distribution (1/24)

The following information is based on a press release from NP3 Fastigheter AB
(NP3 Fastigheter) published on February 9, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of NP3 Fastigheter has proposed that the Annual General
Meeting (AGM) planned for May 7, 2024, approves an extra distribution, so that
NP3 Fastigheter shareholders will receive one (1) Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB
(Emilshus) class B share for each eight (8) ordinary shares held in NP3
Fastigheter. The Ex-date is yet to be determined. Provided that the AGM
approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a
re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NP3
Fastigheter (NP3). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1202768
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
