Specificity Inc.: Specificity Announces $5M Capital Raise in Partnership with Qubit Capital

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Specificity (OTCQB:SPTY) a trailblazing digital marketing agency specializing in audience identification, announces the launch of a $5 million seed round in collaboration with Qubit Capital, a leading venture capital firm. Specificity aims to aggressively take to market its industry disrupting tech stack of tools that solve three of the industry's largest challenges representing billions of dollars in wasted ad spend annually. These challenges are widely understood by industry leaders and until now, have been unsuccessfully addressed.This strategic partnership also aims to accelerate the development and deployment of Specificity's groundbreaking AI-driven audience identification solution that will drive even greater efficiency for marketers seeking to maximize the ROI of their ad campaigns.

"The entire industry knows that bot traffic, mechanical MAIDs and inaccurate audience data has plagued ad serving platforms for years and the iOS update 14.5 further exasperated an already wasteful approach", Jason Wood, CEO of Specificity said, "And now facing the cessation of enhanced CPC and the start of cookie deprecation from Google, we don't have the need to educate marketers and brand managers on the issue because they see it every day and we all know it's only going to get worse. Add to that the fact that we all face a new challenge, the move to a 1st party data world."

Specificity's solution utilizes the only accessible 1st party data graph in existence. Other 1st party data graphs are owned by Big Tech and they either monetize on the waste or sell the data in a very cost prohibitive "cost per lead" model.

Wood went on to say, "In a world where 1st party data is crucial, sharing the data with our clients allows their teams to pull smarter levers and drive far better insights and quite frankly, the difference between us and others in this space is that we see those insights as work product owned by the client paying to create them with us and not a mechanism for monetization with competing brands." AI algorithms have yet to infuse this complexity of data understanding in the audience ID arena and doing so will give Specificity and its clients a huge competitive advantage.

Wood commented on the significance of the seed round, stating, "We wanted to ensure that our technology stack was market-ready before initiating this fundraising round. Now, with proof of concept and successful deployment, we are excited to embark on this next phase of growth. This seed round represents a pivotal moment in our journey towards redefining audience intelligence, and we are grateful for the support and confidence shown by Qubit Capital and our investors."

Specificity's innovative solution is poised to disrupt traditional market research methodologies, offering businesses unprecedented precision and efficiency in identifying and understanding their target demographics. By harnessing the power of AI, Specificity aims to empower organizations across various sectors to optimize their marketing efforts, enhance customer engagement, and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.

About Specificity Inc:

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/. Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn. Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

About Qubit Capital:

Qubit Capital is a venture capital firm specializing in transformative technologies, with a focus on backing innovative startups with the potential to drive significant disruption and growth. With a seasoned team of investors and advisors, Qubit Capital partners with visionary entrepreneurs to support their journey from inception to market leadership. For more information, visit www.qubit.capital.com.

