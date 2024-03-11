Rising Demand for Secure Packaging Solutions and Enhanced Aesthetic Appeal Propels Market to US$ 432.1M by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Holographic blister foils are surging in demand due to the need for secure packaging (anti-counterfeiting) and consumer preference for safety and aesthetics. Affordable production, stricter regulations, and eco-friendly options are driving strong growth, especially in emerging markets.

NEWARK, Del., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for holographic blister foil is rapidly growing and is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 272.9 million in 2024. By 2034, the market is expected to surge to US$ 432.1 million and expand at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for secure packaging solutions due to rising concerns regarding counterfeit products across various industries. The pharmaceutical sector's reliance on blister packaging is a significant factor fueling the demand for holographic blister foils to ensure product safety and authenticity.

Consumers' evolving preferences for product safety, authenticity, and aesthetics also contribute to the market for holographic blister foils. These foils offer tamper-evident features and enhanced visual appeal, which consumers highly value. As technological advancements have made the production of holographic foils cost-effective and easier to manufacture, the market is experiencing steady growth.

Stringent regulatory standards mandating secure packaging solutions have bolstered the market demand, ensuring industry compliance. As the market expands, countries like India, Thailand, China, South Korea, and France are emerging as key players. These countries are witnessing significant growth fueled by robust pharmaceutical sectors, burgeoning consumer goods industries, and increasing disposable incomes.

The focus on innovation, cost-effectiveness, and customization propels market expansion in these regions, driving adoption among manufacturers and consumers alike. With the growing emphasis on environmental sustainability, developing eco-friendly holographic blister foils adds another dimension to the market's growth trajectory, meeting the evolving demands of environmentally conscious consumers and businesses.

"The demand for anti-counterfeiting solutions in pharmaceutical and electronic industries boosts the growth prospects of the holographic blister foil market. Consumers' preference for visually appealing packaging solutions and advancements in printing and coating technologies drive their adoption. Holographic blister foils find new applications in online packaging and benefit from the increasing focus on product safety and authentication," says Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials at Future Market Insight).

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Thermoforming leads the market with an impressive 82.6% share in 2024.

Holographic blister foils captivate the market, especially in the dominant tablet segment, with a remarkable market share of 67.3% in 2024.

The holographic blister foil market in India is projected to inflate at a CAGR of 7.7% through 2034.

The market in China is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 6.9% through 2034.

The holographic blister foil market in Thailand is predicted to rise at a 6.5% CAGR through 2034.

The market in South Korea is estimated to rise at a 6.1% CAGR through 2034.

The market in France has the potential to increase at a 5.8% CAGR through 2034.

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the holographic blister foil market invest in research and development, partnerships, and acquisitions to expand their global presence and meet consumer demands. Manufacturers are also focusing on marketing to promote the benefits of holographic blister foils in industries like pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, cosmetics, and electronics.

Recent Developments

UFlex's holography division in Noida improved pharmaceutical packaging security on February 4, 2024.

IHMA chair Dr. Paul Dunn stated on March 16, 2023, that materials and technology investments spurred holographic security printing growth in India.

Holographyx received US and EU patents for Holo-Blister, an anti-counterfeiting system for pharmaceutical blister packs, on February 28, 2022.

UFlex showcased packaging solutions, including 'fast-tear strip foil,' 'PET-based cold form blister,' and 'CRSF foil,' at CPHI & PMEC India 2022 on December 2, 2022.

About the Author:

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail's strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show - Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

