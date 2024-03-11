Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2024

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Result of General Meeting

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution relating to the issue of New Shares in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with the assets of abrdn China Investment Company Limited ("ACIC") was approved by the Company's shareholders at the general meeting of the Company held today.

The implementation of the proposals remains conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of the resolution to be proposed at the Second ACIC General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolution, which was voted on by way of poll, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website: www.fidelity.co.uk/china .

Resolution Votes For (including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Votes Total % Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld Authority to allot New Shares in connection with the Issue. 156,730,231 99.89 171,571 0.11 156,901,802 33.53% 152,811

The full text of the resolution can be found in the notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 16 February 2024 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/china .

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.