Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1CWBW | ISIN: GB00B62Z3C74 | Ticker-Symbol: 21Y
Frankfurt
11.03.24
12:22 Uhr
2,240 Euro
+0,040
+1,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.03.2024 | 17:36
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Result of General Meeting

Fidelity China Special Situations Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11 March 2024

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC

Legal Entity Identifier: 54930076MSJ0ZW67JB75

Result of General Meeting

The Board of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution relating to the issue of New Shares in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with the assets of abrdn China Investment Company Limited ("ACIC") was approved by the Company's shareholders at the general meeting of the Company held today.

The implementation of the proposals remains conditional upon, amongst other things, the passing of the resolution to be proposed at the Second ACIC General Meeting to be held on Wednesday, 13 March 2024.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolution, which was voted on by way of poll, are set out below and will also be published on the Company's website:www.fidelity.co.uk/china.

Resolution

Votes For (including Discretionary)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Total

% Issued Share Capital

Votes Withheld

Authority to allot New Shares in connection with the Issue.

156,730,231

99.89

171,571

0.11

156,901,802

33.53%

152,811

The full text of the resolution can be found in the notice of General Meeting contained in the Company's circular to Shareholders dated 16 February 2024 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism which can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website at www.fidelity.co.uk/china.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of the resolution will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

For further information please contact:

FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited

+44 (0) 20 3986 5367

Claire Dwyer

Daniel Summerland

Dickson Minto Advisers (Sponsor and Financial Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7649 6823

Douglas Armstrong

Jefferies International Limited (Corporate Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.