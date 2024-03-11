Dasha's 'Austin' Soars to #1 on Viral Top 50 US Spotify Charts

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Rising music sensation Dasha has catapulted to the top of the charts with her latest single, "Austin," claiming the coveted #1 spot on the Viral Top 50 US Spotify playlist. The infectious track, released independently through VERSION III, has taken streaming platforms by storm, amassing over 1.5 million streams daily and solidifying Dasha's position as one of the fastest breakthrough artists in the industry.

"I couldn't ever imagine how quickly this would have happened," shares Dasha. "The response from fans has been a dream come true and we're just getting started."

"Austin" has become a viral sensation, capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts across the nation. The newcomer's meteoric rise is further highlighted by her new role as the face of Spotify's prestigious playlist "New Boots", as well as previously being the cover of "Pop Rising". Apple Music also embraces Dasha's talent by featuring her in esteemed playlists, including A-List Pop and Today's Country. In a remarkable stride towards mainstream recognition, Dasha is seeing massive success outside of streaming platforms. Earlier this month, Dasha was added to the rotation of Sirius XM's Hits 1, The Highway and TikTok Radio, but her cultural impact extends beyond radio and streaming platforms. Currently, over 185,000 TikTok users have enthusiastically joined the dance phenomenon she choreographed for the breakout single "Austin."

The meteoric success came just in time for her highly anticipated album, What Happens Now, which was released on February 16. The album's release marks a significant milestone in Dasha's career, showcasing her unique sound and storytelling prowess that has resonated with a diverse audience.

Dasha's achievements mark only the beginning of what promises to be a groundbreaking career. With her distinct voice, compelling lyrics, and undeniable talent, she is poised to leave an indelible mark on the music industry. As "Austin" continues to dominate the charts, Dasha's rise to stardom is undoubtedly on the rise, and the world can't help but take notice.

