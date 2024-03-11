Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Positive+1, the 'all-in-one' social networking platform designed for those living with, affected by, and working within HIV, enters its first year as an exhibitor at South by Southwest Festival (SXSW).

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10376/201234_2c3ae55844d01a28_001full.jpg

Exhibiting at booth #746 - part of the 'social impact pavilion' at the Creative Industries Expo from March 10th - 13th, they hope to connect with brands that will champion the community, thought leaders, influencers, and potential investors.

Recently launched in November 2023 in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia & New Zealand, the platform marks a first of its kind globally - as there is no other platform currently available for the HIV community. Positive+1 is on a mission to unite and empower the global HIV population.

Having already secured $775,000 of a $1,400,00.00 investment round. Positive+1 hopes to secure additional investment to increase user acquisition and market-presence globally.

Christian Mercer-Hall, Founder & CEO highlights the inspiration driving the brand's mission: "9 years ago my friend shared with me that they were now living with HIV and struggling with how to tell friends & family, whilst also finding it difficult to connect with new people. This drove me to seek out what was available to help them overcome these, amongst many other issues but much to my dismay, I didn't find much online. Whilst the orgs that support this community are doing a great job, they are continually facing budget cuts yet expected to deliver more care and services. It's not sustainable and we are going to change that by donating a portion of our profits back into these grass roots organisations."

Positive+1 is attending SXSW for brand awareness and promotion to help those within the HIV community to connect. Please stop by P+1's booth at the Creative Industries Expo or speak to Christian Mercer-Hall directly.

In-app features including educational resource recommendations for members

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10376/201234_2c3ae55844d01a28_002full.jpg

Positive+1 is available for download via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Additional information can be found online by visiting www.positiveplusone.com.

- ENDS -

About Positive+1:

Positive+1 is the social network empowering the HIV community. An all-in-one platform designed to facilitate connection, education, guidance and support.

About South by Southwest:

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, South By Southwest dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. SXSW is best known for its conferences and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film & television, tech, and music industries.

Investment & new business inquiries:

Christian Mercer-Hall

Founder & CEO

E: christian@positiveplusone.com | T: +44 (0) 7534 477232

PR & all other inquiries:

Lyle McAdam

Head of Communications

E: lyle@positiveplusone.com | T: +44 (0) 7393 179901

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201234

SOURCE: Positive Plus One Limited