Memphis, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - The Big Buffalo 50 Ultra Marathon, presented by the Cancer Kickers Soccer Club, is returning to Shelby Farms Park on Saturday, March 23rd, for its 7th year. Known as Memphis' most exciting ultra running event, nearly 1,000 participants across solo 50k, solo 50 mile, and 50k relay categories will take on the beautiful trails and terrain of Shelby Farms.

The Big Buffalo 50 has become a bucket list race for ultra runners thanks to its festive atmosphere and flat yet stunning course that winds through woodlands, lakes and wide open green spaces. The 2024 race is shaping up to be the biggest yet. Over 1,000 runners, spectators, family, and friends are expected to be in attendance.





Big Buffalo 50 2023 - Blair Ball Photography



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/201248_6577a37cd4158b10_001full.jpg

The Big Buffalo 50 is the largest annual fundraiser for the Cancer Kickers Soccer Club, a nonprofit that provides comfort kits and a caring community to children battling cancer around the world. One hundred percent of race proceeds go directly to this meaningful cause.

"We are overwhelmed by the runners who sign up to support our mission," said Cancer Kickers Soccer Club Director of Development, Emily Patterson. "It's incredible that something as simple as a soccer ball can bring a smile to a child's face during the hardest fight of their life."

The Big Buffalo 50 has something for everyone. The solo 50-mile run kicks off at 6 a.m., with 50k solo runners taking off at 8 a.m. At 10 a.m., 50k relay teams of up to 5 runners will start in a wave start. All team members do not have to be present at the start.





Big Buffalo 50 2023 - Blair Ball Photography



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/201248_6577a37cd4158b10_002full.jpg

Runners receive a high-quality hooded sweatshirt, trucker hat, ticket for one beer and one food item as part of registration. Awards will be given to top relay teams in each category.

To register, donate, or for more information, visit https://bigbuffalo50.raceroster.com.

About Cancer Kickers Soccer Club

Founded locally in 2016, Cancer Kickers Soccer Club provides comfort kits and community to children with cancer globally. The kits contain items to entertain and inspire kids during long hospital stays. The Big Buffalo 50 Ultra Marathon is CKSC's largest annual fundraiser.

Contacts Details:

Name: Emily Patterson

Title: Director of Development

Company Name: Cancer Kickers Soccer Club

Email: emily@cancerkickers.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/201248

SOURCE: EstablishCred