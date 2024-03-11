Regulatory News:

In 2022, Azelis (Brussels:AZE) launched a long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") for certain directors, employees and self-employed managers of the Azelis Group. The LTIP is intended to align the interests of the Azelis Group's management with those of its shareholders. As per yearly practice, to cover future obligations under the LTIP, Azelis now announces the initiation of the share buyback program 2024.

In accordance with article 7:215 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Azelis Group NV (the "Company") announces the launch of a share buyback program, effective as of 12 March 2024 (the "Share Buyback Program 2024"). The buyback of Azelis ordinary shares under this program intends to cover future obligations under the LTIP of the Company, which was launched back in 2022. The Company will buy back up to 130,000 shares under the Share Buyback Program 2024, for a total maximum amount of EUR 2,800,000. The Share Buyback Program 2024 starts on 12 March 2024 and will run until the earlier of 31 May 2024 or the date the maximum number of shares has been repurchased. It will be conducted under the terms and conditions of the shareholders' authorization granted in September 2021.

Any shares bought back under the program will be held as treasury shares.

The Share Buyback Program 2024 will be implemented in accordance with industry best practices and in compliance with the applicable rules and regulations. To this end, Azelis has mandated an independent financial intermediary to execute the program through open market purchases on its behalf on the basis of a discretionary mandate. The precise timing of the share buybacks will depend on a variety of factors including market conditions.

Azelis will keep the market regularly informed of the progress of the implementation of the program in line with applicable regulations.

