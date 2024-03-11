Sushi Ginza Onodera Announces the Launch of its 15th Restaurant Location in Osaka, Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc. ("Sushi Onodera" or the "Company"), a food service company operating high-quality sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki restaurants across three regions, launched the official grand opening of Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera Osaka on March 9, 2024, marking its 15th restaurant.

Located in Shinsaibashi, a district in the Chuo-ku ward of Osaka, Japan and the city's main shopping area, the restaurant marks the Company's 12th establishment in Japan and 3rd Kaiten Sushi establishment since venturing into the revolving sushi bar market in October 2021.

"I am pleased to announce the opening of our 15th restaurant location in Osaka, which marks our 3rd Kaiten Sushi establishment, a vital initiative of our broader growth strategy," said Sushi Onodera CEO Shinji Nagao. "Situated in the vibrant Shinsaibashi district, our new restaurant capitalizes on its strategic location within one of Osaka's busiest shopping areas, renowned for its bustling atmosphere and diverse cultural offerings. Leveraging this prime spot, we aim to attract both locals and tourists, tapping into the district's rich commercial landscape filled with shops, restaurants, and various attractions. Our venture into the Kaiten Sushi business model has proven to be immensely successful since our inaugural establishment in October 2021, emerging as a cornerstone of our profitability and growth strategy. As we journey towards becoming a publicly listed company in the U.S., our Kaiten Sushi ventures are pivotal in driving our future expansion and initiatives, with plans underway to open two additional restaurants in Hawaii and Texas in 2024."

The restaurant is located at 1st basement Midosuji Diamond Building 2-1-3 Nishi-shinsaibashi Chuo-ku,

Osaka-shi, Osaka-fu 542-0086, Japan.

About Sushi Ginza Onodera, Inc.

Sushi Onodera is a food service company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, operating fifteen premium sushi, tempura, teppanyaki, and makiyaki (firewood cuisine) restaurants in three regions around the world. Sushi Onodera is a wholly owned subsidiary of LEOC Co., Ltd., a Japan limited company, establishing the "Ginza Onodera" brand in 2013 and began operations in the U.S. and Tokyo. Sushi Ginza Onodera Los Angeles has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('20 - '23). Makiyaki Ginza Onodera has been awarded a Michelin Star for four consecutive years and counting ('21 - '24). Sushi Ginza Onodera New York was awarded a Michelin Star for five years ('17, '18, '19, '21, '22). The slogan, "From Ginza to the World", embodies the Company mission of spreading refined Japanese culture throughout the world by providing every customer with high-quality dishes to create an authentic Japanese cuisine that immerses customers in a rich, traditional cultural experience. For more information, please visit https://www.sushionodera.com/.

