Polo Club of Boca Raton Unveils New State-of-the-Art Toptracer Golf Range

Revolutionizing the game: Polo Club of Boca Raton Introduces Advanced Toptracer Golf Range for Enhanced Playing Experience

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / The Polo Club of Boca Raton is excited to announce the opening of its new, state-of-the-art Toptracer Range. This advanced facility offers an unparalleled golfing experience, enabling players to enjoy their game both day and night, using the world's leading Range Technology in Golf.





Unveiling the new Toptracer Golf Range





The Toptracer Range revolutionizes traditional golfing, allowing players to receive instant feedback on every shot. Utilizing the latest technology, the range measures ball speed, curve, launch angle, carry, and total distance, empowering golfers to refine their skills with precision. Players are encouraged to download the Toptracer Range app before visiting to track their progress and engage with a global community of golf enthusiasts.

Featuring 21 individual bays, the new range is sheltered by a premier, all-weather awning structure, complete with cooling fans, high-end furnishings and a state-of-the-art sound system. The bays are equipped with dual-screen technology and high-quality mats, ensuring a comfortable and immersive golfing experience. Players of all ages and handicaps can revel in the excitement of playing iconic courses like Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, and St. Andrews, or enhance their skills by targeting virtual challenges in a variety of engaging games. The range has been thoughtfully designed to foster a competitive and fun environment, where players can challenge friends or partake in global competitions.

Professional guidance is readily available on-site. The Polo Club's dedicated golf professionals are on hand to assist with the Toptracer technology and offer personalized coaching. This, combined with the Toptracer Coach feature, provides a unique opportunity for players to significantly improve their game. To add to the convenience, the Polo Club's Street Fare Food Truck is located nearby, offering an assortment of refreshments and snacks every day and night.

The Toptracer venue construction is part of The Polo Club's sports enhancement strategy and will be followed by the construction of ten additional pickleball courts to their existing eight. The sports-focused strategy means to set The Polo Club apart from their area competitors in providing the greatest variety of sports and entertainment options suitable for every age group.

"We are thrilled to open our Toptracer Range to the membership and offer an exceptional golfing experience that combines fun, competition, and skill enhancement," said Tom Haase, Director of Golf at the Polo Club. "This new facility underscores our commitment to providing premier golfing facilities and remains a testament to our club's dedication to the sport."

