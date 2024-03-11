Anzeige
Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
WKN: A2JHN6 | ISIN: FR0010766667
Actusnews Wire
11.03.2024 | 18:23
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release

11 March 2024. Vente-unique.com, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):

Name of issuerIssuer identifier codeDay of transactionFinancial instrument identifier codeTotal daily volume (number of shares)Weighted average daily share acquisition priceMarket
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7004/03/2024FR001076666723214.547629ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7005/03/2024FR001076666759714.319263ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7006/03/2024FR00107666674114.136585ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7007/03/2024FR001076666749714.068913ALXP
vente-unique.com969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT7008/03/2024FR00107666675713.75ALXP

Next publication: H1 2023-2024 revenues, Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com

About Vente-unique.com

Created in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 2.5 million customers since its launch. In 2023, Vente-unique.com generated revenues of €202 million, up 18%.


ACTUS finance & communication
Pierre Jacquemin-GuillaumeAnne-Charlotte Dudicourt
Investor relationsPress relations
vente-unique@actus.fracdudicourt@actus.fr
+ 33 1 53 67 36 79+ 33 1 53 67 36 32
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2puYZqaYWbJnGxrZ56aZmlnZ5uSm2jGaJaVlpSdl5uUmJpkm5eSa8aeZnFlmmps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84556-vu_cp_rachat_actions_04-08_03_2024_eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
