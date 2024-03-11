New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - US presidential candidate Jason Palmer, an entrepreneur, impact investor, and philanthropist, has joined the speaking roster at The Activist Investor Conference hosted by DealFlow Events on March 21.

Palmer will discuss "Conscious Capitalism and Shareholder Activism" during the event, drawing on three decades of experience in the capital markets.

He has held executive and leadership positions at multiple organizations, including Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and the impact investor firm New Markets Venture Partners. New Markets is focused exclusively on double-bottom-line investments in innovative, high-impact, early, and growth-stage educational and labor force technology companies that improve student and worker outcomes.

"Over my thirty-year career, I've had the honor of working with thousands of entrepreneurs and tens of thousands of small business owners," Palmer says. "I firmly believe in the power of small businesses and mission-driven founders to make the world a better place."

Palmer has also served as a director for more than a dozen successful businesses, several of which have been acquired by publicly traded companies. Prior to his work with New Markets, he served as Deputy Director at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for three years. He led postsecondary innovation efforts to improve the outcomes of disadvantaged college students by investing in colleges, universities, and entrepreneurs pursuing digital and adaptive learning, student coaching and advising, financial aid innovation, and employer pathways.

The Activist Investor Conference, which will be held on March 21, 2024, in New York City, is the premiere event where investors, corporate governance experts, advisory firms, proxy solicitors, and board members will gather to gain insights and forge partnerships. This year's conference features 20+ experts presenting topics covering value investing strategies, legal issues, corporate relations, international opportunities, and more.

Charlie Napolitano, DealFlow Events Managing Director, said, "Join us to gain essential information on activist investing and make new business connections. Hear from industry thought leaders such as Trian Partners, Goodmans, Schulte Roth + Zabel, Sarissa Capital, InnisFree, Lawndale Capital Management, Olshan Frome Wolosky, Skadden, Edelman, The Activist Investor, Buchalter, Bloomberg, and much more."

As with all DealFlow Events, the Activist Investor Conference 2024 promises to deliver. Review the full agenda and register.

