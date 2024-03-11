(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023.

These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.

It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".

Name of the Issuer Identification code of the issuer Transaction date Identification code of financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares) Average daily weighted shares purchase price* (in euros) Market (MIC Code) TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 04/03/2024 FR0000051807 954 113.0735 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 04/03/2024 FR0000051807 4,518 113.4179 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 04/03/2024 FR0000051807 519 113.3479 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 04/03/2024 FR0000051807 42,278 111.1675 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 05/03/2024 FR0000051807 15,000 112.0317 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 05/03/2024 FR0000051807 50,000 111.9824 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 06/03/2024 FR0000051807 14,800 111.0803 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 06/03/2024 FR0000051807 52,494 111.2023 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 07/03/2024 FR0000051807 6,991 88.9665 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 07/03/2024 FR0000051807 33,625 89.2354 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 07/03/2024 FR0000051807 3,906 89.0252 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 07/03/2024 FR0000051807 70,193 86.2934 XPAR TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 08/03/2024 FR0000051807 8,462 88.3289 AQEU TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 08/03/2024 FR0000051807 43,703 88.3499 CCXE TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 08/03/2024 FR0000051807 5,500 88.3415 TQEX TELEPERFORMANCE SE 9695004GI61FHFFNRG61 08/03/2024 FR0000051807 82,335 87.9798 XPAR Total 435,278 97.6521

* Four-digit rounding after the decimal

