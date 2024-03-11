(Article 5 §2 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse)
Regulatory News:
Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) purchased certain of its own shares in connection with the share repurchase program announced on August 2, 2023, as authorized by its Shareholders' Meeting held on April 13, 2023.
These repurchases were carried out in connection with the objective of cancellation.
It is specified that the detailed information by transaction is available on the Company's website at the following link: https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/investors/publications-and-events/regulated-information/ section "Liquidity contract and share buy-back program".
Name of the Issuer
Identification code of the issuer
Transaction date
Identification code of financial instrument
Total daily volume
(in number of shares)
Average daily weighted shares purchase price*
(in euros)
Market (MIC Code)
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
04/03/2024
FR0000051807
954
113.0735
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
04/03/2024
FR0000051807
4,518
113.4179
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
04/03/2024
FR0000051807
519
113.3479
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
04/03/2024
FR0000051807
42,278
111.1675
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
05/03/2024
FR0000051807
15,000
112.0317
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
05/03/2024
FR0000051807
50,000
111.9824
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
06/03/2024
FR0000051807
14,800
111.0803
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
06/03/2024
FR0000051807
52,494
111.2023
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
07/03/2024
FR0000051807
6,991
88.9665
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
07/03/2024
FR0000051807
33,625
89.2354
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
07/03/2024
FR0000051807
3,906
89.0252
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
07/03/2024
FR0000051807
70,193
86.2934
XPAR
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
08/03/2024
FR0000051807
8,462
88.3289
AQEU
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
|
08/03/2024
FR0000051807
43,703
88.3499
CCXE
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
08/03/2024
FR0000051807
5,500
88.3415
TQEX
TELEPERFORMANCE SE
9695004GI61FHFFNRG61
08/03/2024
FR0000051807
82,335
87.9798
XPAR
Total
435,278
97.6521
* Four-digit rounding after the decimal
ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP
Teleperformance (TEP ISIN: FR0000051807 Reuters: TEPRF.PA Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people who currently speak more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.
Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.
Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240311412198/en/
Contacts:
Teleperformance