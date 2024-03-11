Anzeige
Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
WKN: A1CT6Y | ISIN: GB00B60BD277 | Ticker-Symbol: 49S
0,3600,37418:51
11.03.2024 | 19:01
Superdry plc: Response to media speculation

Superdry plc (SDRY) 
Superdry plc: Response to media speculation 
11-March-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
11 March 2024 
Superdry plc 
("Superdry" or the "Company") 
 
Response to media speculation 
 
 
Superdry plc notes media speculation concerning additional lending facilities with Hilco. 
Superdry confirms that it is in discussions with Hilco over an increase to its lending facilities by approximately GBP10 
million to provide the Company with necessary additional liquidity headroom to help facilitate the implementation of 
its ongoing turnaround plan and cost reduction programme, along with an additional GBP10 million to assist with seasonal 
working capital peaks to the extent required, and an extension to the maturity date of its facilities with Hilco by six 
months to 7 February 2025. There is no certainty that such changes will be agreed. 
 
 
For further information: 
 
Investor relations: 
Matthew Lee       investor.relations@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747 
 
Media enquiries 
Tim Danaher       superdry@brunswickgroup.com   44 (0) 207 4045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B60BD277 
Category Code: SPC 
TIDM:      SDRY 
LEI Code:    213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  308965 
EQS News ID:  1856051 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2024 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

