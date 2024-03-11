DJ Superdry plc: Response to media speculation

Superdry plc (SDRY) Superdry plc: Response to media speculation 11-March-2024 / 17:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 March 2024 Superdry plc ("Superdry" or the "Company") Response to media speculation Superdry plc notes media speculation concerning additional lending facilities with Hilco. Superdry confirms that it is in discussions with Hilco over an increase to its lending facilities by approximately GBP10 million to provide the Company with necessary additional liquidity headroom to help facilitate the implementation of its ongoing turnaround plan and cost reduction programme, along with an additional GBP10 million to assist with seasonal working capital peaks to the extent required, and an extension to the maturity date of its facilities with Hilco by six months to 7 February 2025. There is no certainty that such changes will be agreed. For further information: Investor relations: Matthew Lee investor.relations@superdry.com 44 (0) 1242 586747 Media enquiries Tim Danaher superdry@brunswickgroup.com 44 (0) 207 4045959

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B60BD277 Category Code: SPC TIDM: SDRY LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 308965 EQS News ID: 1856051 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1856051&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 11, 2024 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)