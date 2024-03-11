FedEx Corporation: FedEx Earns No. 17 Spot on the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies List

FedEx Remains the Highest Ranked Delivery Company on the Overall List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / FedEx Corporation

FedEx Corp. is once again ranked among the most admired companies in the world, according to a survey published in Fortune magazine.

The annual "World's Most Admired Companies" report released today lists FedEx as the No. 17 ranked company overall. This marks the 24th consecutive year FedEx has been ranked in the top 20 companies on the prestigious list by Fortune. FedEx also retains its position as the highest ranked delivery company on the overall World's Most Admired Companies list.

"I am proud that FedEx is one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the 24th consecutive year," said Raj Subramaniam, President and CEO of FedEx Corporation. "This is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team members, who move FedEx and the world forward by delivering both transportation and digital solutions to make supply chains smarter for everyone."

The survey measures nine attributes related to the company's financial performance and corporate reputation.

The Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list is the definitive report card on corporate reputation. Since 1997, Fortune has identified, selected, and ranked the World's Most Admired Companies, identifying the business practices that make these companies highly regarded among their peers.

Survey Methodology

Fortune collaborated with Korn Ferry on this survey of corporate reputations. They began with a universe of about 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies from Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. The list was then winnowed to the highest-revenue companies in each industry, a total of 660 in 29 countries. The top-rated companies were picked from that pool of 660.

To determine the best-regarded companies spanning 52 industries, Korn Ferry asked executives, directors and analysts to rate enterprises within their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent. A company must score in the top half of its industry peer group to be listed.





