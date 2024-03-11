Regulatory News:
Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):
Period from March 4 to 8, 2024
(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2023)
Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA
Name of the Issuer
Identity Code of the
ISIN
Intermediary Name
Identify Code of
Currency
Publicis Groupe SA
2138004KW8BV57III342
FR0000130577
Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG
CGET
EUR
Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of
Day of the
Total number of
Daily weighted
Gross
Venue
PUBLICIS GROUPE
FR0000130577
04-Mar-2024
53,257
96.7642
5,153,371.00
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE
FR0000130577
05-Mar-2024
60,000
96.5492
5,792,952.00
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE
FR0000130577
06-Mar-2024
60,000
95.9059
5,754,354.00
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE
FR0000130577
07-Mar-2024
12,335
96.1099
1,185,515.62
XPAR
PUBLICIS GROUPE
FR0000130577
08-Mar-2024
21,650
96.2881
2,084,637.37
XPAR
Rounded to four decimal places
Total:
207,242
96.3648
19,970,829.98
A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website:
(https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)
