Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):

Period from March 4 to 8, 2024

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2023)

Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 04-Mar-2024 53,257 96.7642 5,153,371.00 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 05-Mar-2024 60,000 96.5492 5,792,952.00 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 06-Mar-2024 60,000 95.9059 5,754,354.00 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 07-Mar-2024 12,335 96.1099 1,185,515.62 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 08-Mar-2024 21,650 96.2881 2,084,637.37 XPAR Rounded to four decimal places Total: 207,242 96.3648 19,970,829.98

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 101,000 professionals.

