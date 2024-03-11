DLT Resolution Inc. Closes Acquisition of Global Motor Trade Group of Companies adding $50 Million in Sales

The all stock transaction bolsters DLT's Gross Sales by an additional USD $50,000,000

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / DLT Resolution Inc. (OTC Pink:DLTI), a prominent Software as a Service (SAAS), information technology, and communication company, proudly announces the execution of a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) closing of the 100% ownership of Global Motor Trade LLC, Global Motor Trade International LLC, SJ Auto Trade LLC, and WEC International LLC. These strategic acquisitions reinforce DLT Resolution Inc.'s commitment to its growth strategy and market expansion.

The acquisitions highlight DLT Resolution Inc.'s foresight in cultivating a diversified and innovative portfolio aligned with evolving market demands.

Drew Reid, Executive Chairman of DLT Resolution Inc., stated, "These acquisitions mark a significant step towards strengthening our offerings and diversified holdings. We are driven by a shared vision of innovation, excellence, and value creation for our customers and stakeholders."

Charles Brofman of Global Motor Trade Group of Companies expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of this venture. Drew Reid's vision for DLTI aligns perfectly with our growth aspirations. We are already planning our strategy to achieve the next level of revenue within the first twelve months after closing. Additionally, being part of DLTI will enable us to make strategic acquisitions within our industry, enhancing our customer base and international supply chains."

Empowering Future Growth

The Corporation's Global Motor Trade Group of Companies, based in the United States, specializes in international vehicle, vehicle parts and equipment, and machinery and equipment, wholesale distribution and sale, with a primary focus on United States, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, China, Europe, Dubai, Africa and worldwide.

This strategic move will contribute a combined annual gross revenue of $50,858,000 USD to DLT Resolution Inc.

The acquisition is an all-stock transaction, with 6,000,020 restricted common shares of DLTI issued to the venders.

Multiple Add-On Acquisitions Planned

DLT Resolution Inc. is on track to finalize multiple acquisitions within this calendar year, aiming to catalyze growth and expand its market footprint.

Advancing into the Future

The acquisition of Global Motor Trade Group of Companies signifies a substantial step towards amplifying value and expanding horizons. With a shared commitment to innovation and customer-centric excellence, DLT Resolution Inc. is poised to create a lasting impact across sectors, forging an exciting path forward.

About DLT Resolution Inc.

DLT Resolution Inc. has undergone transformative evolution, focusing on driving advancements in telecommunications and technology. Our core operations center around strategic Software as a Service (SAAS) acquisitions, enabling us to seize opportunities in the dynamic world of tech companies and cutting-edge technologies.

At the forefront of our pursuits lies the realm of SAAS, where we revolutionize how businesses operate and engage with their clientele. Through these acquisitions, we empower organizations to leverage state-of-the-art solutions for domestic and global growth.

DLT Resolution Inc. is more than a company; it's a catalyst for technological transformation. We are driven by the pursuit of groundbreaking solutions that empower businesses to navigate the digital era with confidence and embrace the limitless possibilities of telecommunications and technology.

Welcome to the future, where innovation is our foundation, and technology is our compass.

