Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2024) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") announces that it has cancelled an aggregate of 2,290,000 stock options of the Company. Of the cancelled options, an aggregate of 1,340,000 were exercisable at exercise prices of $0.105 to $0.115 until May 27, 2026, and an aggregate of 950,000 were exercisable at exercise prices of $0.105 to $0.115 until September 26, 2027. All of the options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders thereof for no consideration.

The Company also wishes to announce that it intends to complete a shares-for-debt transaction with its Chief Financial Officer to settle $10,000 of accrued salary through the issuance of 200,000 common shares in the capital stock of Meryllion (the "Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.05 per Share. Completion of the debt settlement is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Shares to be issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The issuance of the Shares pursuant to the shares-for-debt transaction constitutes a "related party transaction" as such term is defined by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements for related party transactions in connection with the issuance of the Shares that are set out in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the issuance of the Shares, exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

