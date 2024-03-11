Anzeige
Montag, 11.03.2024
Steht diese Biotech-Aktie erneut vor einem starken Kaufsignal?
ACCESSWIRE
11.03.2024 | 20:02
CUCKOO ELECTRONICS AMERICA: CUCKOO Expanding North American Product Offerings With Launch of New Products at Chicago's 2024 IHA

CUCKOO Electronics America's new products include their Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Ultra-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker, and more

CERRITOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / CUCKOO, a leading Korean brand in kitchen and home appliances, unveiled today its upcoming launch of a new lineup of products for North American customers. CUCKOO will be showcasing its new products on May 17-19, including the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Ultra-Slim Serve Coffee Maker, and more, at Chicago's 2024 Inspired Home Show.

CUCKOO Electronics America, the North American branch of CUCKOO, invites attendees to visit their booth (N7544) to get a firsthand look and experience their newest offerings. Using expertise and cutting-edge technology, CUCKOO creates elegant yet functional products, ensuring a healthier home environment.

CUCKOO is debuting into the coffee maker market with the launch of its Ultra-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker (CCM-AK011B). This versatile kitchen appliance brews K-Cups, coffee grounds, or loose-leaf tea, making it a 3-in-1 coffee maker. Among its features are a Cleaning Reminder and Self-Cleaning functions, streamlining maintenance for effortless use. Its ultra-slim 4.5" width seamlessly integrates into any kitchen space, making it the optimal choice for maximizing functionality while minimizing footprint.

Another standout addition includes the Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (CVC-A1410NW), featuring a five-step filtration system with an H13 HEPA filter for pristine air quality. Powered by a BLDC motor, it delivers up to 140 air watts of suction for optimal cleanliness. Equipped with a Smart Dust Detection Sensor, it autonomously detects dust levels in its surroundings, ensuring efficient collection. Seven accessories are included, offering cost-saving convenience by reducing the necessity for additional purchases. These accessories are the main head, hybrid brush, crevice suction nozzle, elbow extension, duster tool, mini motor brush, and wand clip.

Other new products include:

  • Single Electric Burner, a portable induction cooker
  • Master Chef Silence Pro, a silent rice cooker
  • Ice-Making Water Purifier
  • Twin Pressure Rice Cooker
  • Cordless Foldable Air Circulator
  • And more

The CUCKOO Cordless Vacuum Cleaner will retail for $299.99 and be available in May 2024. The CUCKOO Ultra-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker will retail for approximately $70 and be available in July 2024. Additional products mentioned will be gradually introduced over the next few months.

About CUCKOO

CUCKOO is a trusted Korean brand that dominates as the #1 rice cooker brand in South Korea and leads the domestic market in creative technology, unique design, and high quality. CUCKOO keeps a pulse on the latest industry trends, health and environmental concerns, and opportunities for innovation, integrating these insights strategically into the creation of impact-driven products. CUCKOO is committed to manufacturing products that make life simpler and more enjoyable.

CUCKOO's North American headquarters is located in Cerritos, California. For more information, visit https://cuckooamerica.com/. Follow us on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/cuckoo_america/, and TikTok, https://www.tiktok.com/@cuckooamerica.

Contact Information

Jennifer Sierra
PR Associate
pr@cuckooamerica.com
(323) 433-7606 EXT. 1017

SOURCE: CUCKOO Electronics America

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
