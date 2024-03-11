Hop-on, Inc.: Hop-on Scheduled Shareholder Meeting "Discover Digitalage: Championing Free Speech & Safe Online Spaces"

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announces our upcoming shareholder meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans.

The meeting will be held on April 25,2024 at 1:00 PM PST via Zoom.

The Zoom and call-in information are:

When: Apr 25, 2024 01:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Discover Digitalage: Championing Free Speech & Safe Online Spaces

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NGmnOj4nSzKWH6qlwZ5EWw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The agenda is currently set to include the following topics:

The launching of the Digitalage platform. Digitalage will lead the way in championing free speech while adeptly balancing the need for safety across families, brands, and mental wellbeing, safeguarding vulnerable groups in the process. We've developed a sophisticated system for classifying content shared by users, enabling efficient and secure default filters-a solution to a problem that has eluded many in the tech industry. Our enhancement efforts include implementing stringent third-party verification for user identities and ages, along with customizable settings for individual preferences. This approach promotes a legal, ethical, and personally tailored online environment, empowering users to make informed choices that positively impact online dialogue and community participation. Join us at the forthcoming Shareholder Meeting to discover more about the Digitalage platform, its innovative features, and our approach to market entry.

About Hop-on, Inc.

Hop-on, Inc. (OTC: HPNN) is a leading US-based company that specializes in the development and manufacture of electronics, distributed software, and telecommunications hardware and services. With secured essential license agreements for mobile and computing technologies, Hop-on has a long track record of innovation and market development dating back to 1993. The company is known for its pioneering work, including the development of the world's first CDMA disposable cell phone and the upcoming Digitalage decentralized social media platform, which promotes data portability, free speech, and provides essential tools for content protection and royalty management across social platforms and devices. Hop-on works closely with inventors and patent holders to bring the latest technologies to demanding markets.

About Digitalage, Inc.

Digitalage is a decentralized social media platform that puts users in control of their own data and empowers them to connect with others in a secure and decentralized environment. In addition to providing peer-to-peer communication and streaming entertainment, Digitalage also offers personal online data storage, content protection, and digital rights management. The platform is built on cutting-edge technologies and advanced deep learning models, and is committed to upholding values of free speech, fair and equitable compensation, and the democratic process. With its innovative approach to user interface, user experience, and algorithms for recommendation and matchmaking, Digitalage is poised to disrupt the social media industry and drive paradigm shifts in areas such as accessibility, social responsibility, royalty collection and distribution, crowd working, and the creation and consumption of entertainment and journalism.

Peter Michaels, CEO

contact@hop-on.com

+1-949-756-9008

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Forward-Looking Statements: https://www.hop-on.com/forward-looking-statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and are subject to Rule 3B-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and other results and further events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

