Konstantin Braun joins firm as Vice President, Investments to drive investment activity in Germany

Cabot Properties, a leading investor, developer and operator of logistics properties throughout the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific, today announced that it has expanded its European operations with the opening of an office in Munich, Germany. The firm has hired Konstantin Braun as Vice President, Investments to source and execute acquisition and development opportunities in the market. In this role, he will report to Justin Harvey, Managing Director, Investments, who oversees the firm's operations in the UK and Europe.

"Strong buying opportunities are emerging in the European markets following a period of decreased transaction volume," said Franz Colloredo-Mansfeld, Chairman and CEO of Cabot Properties. "Expanding into Munich will bolster our ability to capitalize on these opportunities across Germany, which has one of the largest and most important logistics markets in Europe, serving the world's third-largest economy. In addition, the country's large consumer base, modern infrastructure and ports such as Hamburg the third-largest in Europe support its position as a compelling location for companies to warehouse and distribute goods within Germany and across the continent."

Braun joins Cabot following three years with Prologis, where he served as a Capital Deployment Manager in Dusseldorf and Munich. This experience and deep knowledge of Cabot's target markets in Germany naturally position him to further expand Cabot's investment and development activity in the country. While Cabot has been conducting business in Germany since 2019, the firm has been more active recently with three acquisitions in the last six months. Braun's hire comes on the heels of the final close of Cabot's Industrial Value Fund VII a $1.57 billion fund targeting logistics properties across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific which will allow Braun to execute on the firm's strategic priorities in Germany.

Harvey commented, "Konstantin's direct experience in the acquisition of existing industrial assets and the ground-up development of state-of-the-art facilities as well as his deep knowledge of the German markets and vast network of relationships throughout the country make him a great fit for the role. I look forward to working with Konstantin to expand Cabot's operations in Germany, and I'm confident his contributions will play a significant role in our future growth."

About Cabot Properties Inc.

Cabot Properties is an international private equity real estate firm focused on the logistics sector. Founded in 1986, Cabot was one of the first real estate firms to provide institutional investors with access to the industrial property sector and has invested over $15 billion in logistics real estate, served over 4,200 tenants, and operated over 1,600 buildings totaling more than 230 million square feet. Cabot is headquartered in Boston with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, London, Sydney, and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.cabotprop.com.

