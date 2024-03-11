NIMCO: 2024 Red Ribbon Week Theme Announced

Official Red Ribbon Week Merchandiser NIMCO, Inc. Unveils Line of Products Sporting the New 2024 Theme

CALHOUN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / In January, the National Family Partnership (NFP) unveiled its pick for the official 2024 Red Ribbon Week theme, "Life is a Movie, Film Drug Free". Each year, the National Family Partnership and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) cosponsor the official Red Ribbon Week theme contest, inviting millions of Americans to submit a unique slogan that captures the essence and mission of the campaign. This theme will be the main focus of a new official line of Red Ribbon Week-themed products and merchandise supplied by NIMCO, Inc. - the official merchandiser and partner of the NFP.

Red Ribbon Week

Red Ribbon Week 2024 Official Theme presented by NIMCO, Inc.

Cheryl Holspafel, a Digital Art Teacher, and Devansh Aggarwal from Solon Middle School submitted this year's winning Red Ribbon Week theme.

The theme, "Life is A Movie, Film Drug Free", was selected because it inspires individuals to play their part in fostering safe, healthy, and drug-free communities.

In addition to the honor of being the driving force behind this year's campaign, Cheryl received $500 in official Red Ribbon Week products courtesy of NIMCO, Inc.

NIMCO is the #1 place families, children and schools can purchase Red Ribbon Week theme merchandise and products to support ongoing drug education in schools and communities around the country.

"We at NIMCO, Inc. are honored to contribute to this nationwide initiative and create a positive impact on the younger generation by spreading the empowering message of leading a drug-free life," says NIMCO spokesperson Paula Jones.

The NFP organized the first Nationwide Red Ribbon campaign in response to the murder of Drug Enforcement Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, who was tortured and killed in Mexico in 1985. After his murder, leaders and youth in communities around the country began wearing Red Ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raising awareness of the destruction caused by drugs in America.

ABOUT NIMCO, INC.

NIMCO, Inc. has been the sole provider of official Red Ribbon Week merchandise for over 30 years. From posters and stickers to bracelets, T-shirts and more, NIMCO, Inc. has everything you need to show your support for the cause in 2024.

"Red Ribbon Week is an opportunity for people of all ages to come together and take a stand against drug use," said Jones. "By wearing the official merchandise and promoting the theme, we can all play a role in creating a safer and healthier community."

Red Ribbon Week takes place from October 23rd to 31st, 2024. Whether you're a teacher, student, parent or community leader, there are many ways to get involved. NIMCO, Inc. can help you make the most of this important event.

For further media inquiries, please contact Paula Jones directly at (270) 273-5000 or paula@nimcoinc.com.

