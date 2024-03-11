Family Owned Logistics Firm WTDC Celebrates 47 Years in Business

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2024 / On March 8th, family owned and operated logistics company WTDC celebrated 47 years in business. Now a market leader in worldwide logistics and Foreign Trade Zone Warehousing for the Duty Free and Travel Retail industry, the Miami-based logistics company still adheres to the core principles of family, faith, and community.

Sean Gazitua

"Our family was running a successful freight forwarding business called Florida International Forwarders (FIF) at the time of WTDC's founding in 1977. My father Ralph, my uncle John, and my grandfather Luis Rafael (LR) Gazitua fostered a generation of logistics professionals in Miami and set a high bar for us to follow." The Gazitua family's contributions to Miami's logistics industry from the 1950s to 1970s are enshrined in the Florida Foreign Trade Association (FFTA) Pioneers monument at the entrance to PortMiami.

WTDC added services over the decades namely bonded warehousing, customs brokerage, and transportation licenses for worldwide and domestic transportation - NVOCC, IAC, IATA, among others. In 2012, WTDC became a Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) and employs its expertise as FTZ Consultants to assist other companies to apply and comply with FTZ regulations. WTDC continues to expand its door to door international transportation footprint in cruise, electronics, industrial machinery, pharma, and solar while serving as an international warehousing and logistics hub for Duty Free and Travel Retail.

"So many factors have contributed to our growth over the last 47 years but none have been more important than the efforts of our employees," said WTDC President & CEO Sean Gazitua. "Our family philosophy on a work-life balance with a higher purpose evolved to what we call the company's 4 pillars: God and Family, Health and Education, Community, and WTDC. With these priorities in order, we believe our employees can better themselves and provide better customer service."

For more information about WTDC's services and initiatives, please visit https://wtdc.com

WTDC is a worldwide logistics company and Foreign Trade Zone. Based in Miami, FL, the company specializes as a logistics hub for Duty Free and Travel Retail inventory. WTDC provides international cargo transport by air, ocean, road, and rail. The company has been owned and operated by the Gazitua family since its founding in 1977.

Contact Information

Sean Gazitua

WTDC President & CEO

sgazitua@wtdc.com

305-594-7484

SOURCE: WTDC

View the original press release on newswire.com.